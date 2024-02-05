Nigeria's fighting spirit will make us champions — Troost-Ekong

BBC Sports News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 10:40

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong believes his team's "fighting spirit" will make them Africa Cup of Nations champions for a fourth time.

The Super Eagles booked a place in the semi-finals in Cote d’voire by beating Angola 1-0 last Friday.

"I believe in the mentality of this team, the fighting spirit and that's the thing that's going to make us champions," Troost-Ekong said.

They next play on Wednesday against Cape Verde or South Africa.

It is 11 years since Nigeria last won AFCON, having previously lifted the title in 1980 and 1994 - and they were pushed all the way by an Angola side reaching the last eight for only the third time.

"It wasn't the most beautiful game - I think we have to give credit to Angola as well," added the 30-year-old centre-back.

"We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves at some moments. We need to be better when we are in possession and we gave away the ball too many times.

"You always try to score the second goal to try and kill the game. But, at the same time, you can't take too much risk to let them back in it.

"So, a lot to be learned from today. Our confidence is growing game by game, we are still creating a lot and the fighting spirit has given me confidence."

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman scored Nigeria's winner against Angola to make it three goals in his past two matches, having netted both Super Eagles goals in the last-16 victory over Cameroon.

—BBC