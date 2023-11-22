"Whoever wins this trophy it is coming home” - Ya-Na to Bawumia and Mahama

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 22 - 2023 , 14:48

The Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Ya-Na Abukari II has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to conduct a clean and respectful campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Addressing Dr. Bawumia during a courtesy call on Tuesday (Nov 21, 2023), Ya-Na Abukari emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and harmony in Ghana, regardless of political affiliations.

He reminded Dr. Bawumia that his competitor, former President John Dramani Mahama, is also a son of Dagbon and shares the same aspirations for Ghana’s development.

“It’s a crucial opportunity for us to showcase our maturity, competence, honesty, and commitment to Ghana’s progress,” Ya-Na Abukari stated, adding “You are my son, Dr. Bawumia, and John Mahama, your competitor, is also my son. Both of you are fully committed to this election.”

The Overlord further stressed that Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama should consider each other as brothers, not adversaries.

“He is not your enemy or rival, but your brother, your elder brother,” Ya-Na Abukari II remarked. “As northerners, we have already won the elections. Whoever wins this trophy, it is coming home.”