We'll ensure fair, credible elections - NPP's Elections Committee

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 21 - 2023 , 15:50

The Presidential Elections Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated its commitment to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections without any bias, fear, or favour.

The committee has, therefore, admonished all the flag bearer aspirants and their representatives to refrain from disseminating information that could undermine the credibility and integrity of the committee and the party.

The Committee at a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 21, 2023, to update the public, particularly members of the party on the work done so far, said all was set for the party to conduct its Special Electoral College and the Main Election (Congress), scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023, and Saturday, November 4, 2023, respectively.

The Committee also commended the public, the Electoral Commission, the police, and its stakeholders for their feedback and collaboration, as well as all those who have significantly facilitated the work of the committee.

At a media briefing on Monday, the Committee said since its inauguration by the party on July 24, 2023, the Committee has held 12 sessions, which include meetings, engagements, and consultations with all stakeholders.

Citing some of the work done so far, the Committee said it has successfully formulated operational guidelines that outline procedures and regulations for the Special Electoral College; balling; circulation of voter album among aspirants for review and verification; secured venues across regional capitals for voting; security Arrangements; as well as undertaken Special Electoral College composition and proxy applications.

The Committee also indicated that there will be no special accreditation for the media, hence inviting the media to provide full coverage for the process.

Attached below is the Committee's report