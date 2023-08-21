Minority to protest against BoG Governor, others on September 5

The Minority in Parliament will on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 protest against the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.

It will be done in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, Progressive Forces, and other well-meaning Ghanaians.

A letter dated Monday, August 21, from the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, informing the police about the street protest said the protest will start from the frontage of Parliament House through the Osu cemetery traffic light to the Ministry of Finance to the High Court complex to Kimbu, Makola, Rawlings park, opera square and then to Bank of Ghana.

Dr. Forson said the protest is based on the BoG’s "illegal printing of over GH¢80 billion to the Akufo-Addo government".

He added that the group is further "protesting the many acts of financial law nuisance by the governor, his deputy, and directors of the Bank of Ghana" as contained in the 2022 annual report and financial statement of the bank.

"We write in line with sections 1,2 and 3 of the public order act 1994 Act 491 to notify you over an impended public protest to be embarked upon by the minority in parliament in collaboration with civil society organizations, progressive forces, and all other well-meaning Ghanaians".

"The purpose of this protest is to express our revulsion against the illegal printing of money of about 80 billion Ghana cedis between 2021 and 2022 by the BoG for the corrupt Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and NPP government which led to a hyperinflation rate of some 54.1% in December 2022", the letter stated

According to the Minority leader, the act of the BoG has negatively impacted the lives of the livelihoods and businesses and pushed about 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty in the year 2022.

He added that "The Minority in Parliament is totally disgusted by the crust mismanagement and reckless mishandling of the affairs of the Bank of Ghana and high resulted in a gargantuan loss of 60.8 billion Ghana cedis and a negative equity of 55.1 billion in 2022 with its attendant hardships on Ghanaians".

Below is the letter from the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson:

