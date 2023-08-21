Be mindful of military intervention in Niger - CSO to ECOWAS

The Institute of Security Research and Policy, a civil society organisation (CSO), has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be mindful of the unintended consequences that might occur, should there be any military intervention in Niger to remove the junta.

It rather suggested to the sub-regional body to pursue Pacific means in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, the Treaty of ECOWAS and all the relevant Protocols as the best mechanism to restore democracy in Niger and achieve peace and security in the sub-region.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of the institute, Emmanuel F. Mantey.

“The warning of ECOWAS in its earlier position in Abuja that ‘should the Junta in Niger fail to step down and revert to constitutional rule, the former will intervene with military force’ and reinforcing same in Ghana during the meeting of military heads leaves much to be desired and questions the efforts of ECOWAS to promote peace and security in the sub-region

. This is because evidence has shown that using force to remove autocratic governments does not necessarily lead to peace,” it said.

“Any attempt to enter Niger with force must be born out of a just cause. Reports so far have not shown any form of humanitarian crises in Niger as a consequence of the Junta, nor any human rights abuses or genocide requiring military intervention.

Thus, any military action by ECOWAS may only escalate the fragility and insecurity situations in the area considering the security challenges in the Sahel Region,” it said.