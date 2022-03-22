We’ll hold govt accountable - John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to hold the government accountable, former President John Dramami Mahama, has stated.
He said the posturing of the Minority caucus in Parliament was nothing but a patriotic gesture to guard public resources.
“I will like to applaud our MPs for the good work they are doing in Parliament to protect the national purse and we will support them to hold this government accountable on behalf of the people”, he said.
TEIN App
Mr Mahama made the remarks when he launched a mobile based digital application for the NDC’s Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) in Accra yesterday.
The App was designed by the NDC youth wing to mobilise all NDC members in tertiary institutions in the county under one umbrella to tap into their expertise and resources for the advancement of the party.
Some features of the app include its ability to launch a fundraiser, provide a unique electronic identification card for members and track the professional experience of members.
State of affairs
Touching on the country’s state of affairs, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians were currently facing economic hardship due to the rise in general living standards, coupled with the depreciation of the cedi and high inflation.
He said the NDC would do things differently and put the youth at the forefront of nation-building by empowering them with the requisite skills and resources for them to actualise their dreams.
The running mate of the NDC in the 2020 elections,Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, charged members to mobilise more women into leadership positions of the party.
She said women were also capable and constituted an active section of the party that had the potential to lead the party into victory in 2024.
Clarion call
The National Chairman of the Party, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said the party was looking up to the youth to ensure that the party won power again to implement its agenda to rescue Ghanaians.
He stressed the need for leadership of the youth wing to use the platform to educate members on the values of the party.