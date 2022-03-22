Kodua to introduce technology into NPP’s electoral processes

A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has promised to introduce sweeping reforms anchored on the use of technology in the party's internal electoral process during his first 100 days in power if elected.
According to him, events in the past weeks had re-affirmed his belief that the party could not stick to the old ways of governance and expect new and improved results.
Initiatives
In view of that, Mr Kodua said he would introduce Electronically Generated Electoral Forms (E-Forms) for all internal elections, including presidential and parliamentary primaries, to minimise human interference in the process.
In addition, he said he would introduce an NPP Electronic Register (E-Register) to maintain efficient database of all members and introduce "the NPP App for dues collection and registration of new members".
Moreover, the aspiring general secretary indicated that he would introduce biometric party membership identity cards.
Information hub
Again, Mr Kodua indicated that there would be an NPP Electronic Information Hub (E-Information Hub or simply EIH) to facilitate timely dissemination of information on all planned programmes and activities of the party.
Mr Kodua noted he would also introduce Electronic Reporting System (E-Reporting) to replace the manual reporting system to improve accuracy.
Furthermore, he said the party's website would be streamlined to make it more interactive for vibrant and consistent engagement of the party's social media followers.
"There is the urgent need to have a robust online presence.
"To enhance accessibility and constant party interactions, I shall establish a call centre. The call centre will certainly ensure constructive feedback from party members across the country and in the process, bring the governance of the party to the doorstep of our valued party members and sympathisers home and abroad," he said.
Interventions
Mr Kodua said those remarkable and forward-looking interventions would be implemented within his first 100 days in office as the General Secretary of the NPP.
"The implementation of the aforementioned interventions shall in no doubt resolve the avoidable mishaps in our internal party administration.
"I solemnly pledge to uphold the tenets of our great tradition and I resolve to make the party work again,” he emphasised.
Tradition
Mr Kodua said the foundation of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition was built on members’ general belief in the rule of law, internal party competition and providing equal opportunity for all.
"As the party is poised to break the eight-year jinx, our ability to achieve this goal is fomented on how best we restructure our internal party mechanisms to respond to this great challenge.
"This year, our party heads to the polls in accordance with our constitution to elect new leaders who will represent the hopes and aspirations of our great party at all levels. As we are all aware, the process has already commenced in all polling stations across the country," he said.