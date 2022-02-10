We'll abolish E-levy if NPP passes it into law - Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says a future NDC government will abolish the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government succeeds in passing it into law.
Addressing protesters at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra Thursday morning [Feb 10, 2022] at the start of a street protest dubbed "YԐnntua", organised by the a coalition of concerned Ghanaians against the proposed E-levy, Mr Asiedu Nketiah suggested the NPP government should look for other alternatives to raise revenue.Follow @Graphicgh
Mr Asiedu Nketiah said the NDC was not opposed to taxation but sees the E-levy as an attempt by the government to "rob" ordinary citizens of their source livelihood amidst the "prevailing economic hardship in the country.
He said the proposed E-levy was not taxation but "daylight robbery" since there are several alternatives for revenue generation.
He questioned the rationale to phase out the collection of road tolls.
The National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo downplayed the need for the E-levy and contended that the proposed levy cannot be the only solution to the country's revenue challenges as according to him, the NPP-government has not been able to make good use of the revenue generated.
