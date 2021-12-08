Veiled threats, blackmail bad for legitimate demands - Napo

The Minister for Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has described as inappropriate the use of veiled threats and blackmail to coerce government to meet demands.
Appearing on Asempa FM’s political talk show, “Ekosiisen”, to contribute to a discussion on the controversial 2022 “Agyenkwa” Budget and related issues, the Minister said the posture of the Minority Caucus is unhealthy.
Dr. Opoku Prempeh said it is improper for members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demand that government makes provisions in the 2022 Budget for the Keta Sea Defence Wall Project in the Volta Region or risk losing the caucus’ support in implementing its policies going forward.
He said the posture of the NDC was rather “unacceptable” and one not to be countenanced.
According to Dr. Opoku Prempeh, it is also out of place for traditional leaders and for that matter, any citizen to resort to issuing threats and “ultimatums” to demand for projects to be undertaken in their communities.
NAPO, as the Energy Minister is popularly called, said Ghanaians have every right to demand that their developmental needs are addressed, however, those projects and their funding should be distributed “fairly and rationally.”
He maintained that equitable distribution of the national cake has never been about threatening government, and the earlier every one grew out of it, the better it is for national cohesion.