Use indelible ink as part of voter identification - NDC to EC

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Jan - 08 - 2024 , 17:29

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its opposition against the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) not to use indelible ink as part of voter identification in the 2024 general elections.

At a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka in Accra on Monday (Jan 8), the National Chairman of the opposition political party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia highlighted the essence of the indelible ink in past elections and urged the EC to reconsider its plan to abandon it.

Mr Asiedu Nketia shed light on the NDC's commitment to electoral integrity and its determination to address critical issues affecting the democratic process in Ghana.

He emphasised the need for a moral society to rise up and take proactive measures to ensure peaceful elections in December 2024.

He said to help prevent violence in the December elections, religious leaders, traditional authorities and civil society organisations must begin to call on state institutions involved in the conduct of elections to approach their duties with professionalism, fairness and honesty.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said moral society must not wait till November or December to call for the necessary measures that would contribute to a free and fair elections.

“The officials serving in these institutions, security, judiciary and the Electoral Commission must constantly be reminded of their oaths of office”, he said.

Challenges

Mr Nketia expressed concern over the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians, predicting a difficult year ahead due to the imposition of heavy taxes on businesses and individuals. He attributed last year's hardships to mismanagement and called for government intervention to alleviate the burden on citizens.