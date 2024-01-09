Let’s protect 1992 Constitution - LPG to citizens

Daily Graphic Politics Jan - 09 - 2024 , 06:37

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has called on Ghanaians to continue to protect the 1992 Constitution because it is the bedrock of the country’s democracy and good governance.

The LPG in a statement signed and issued by its General Secretary, Jerry Owusu Appauh, to commemorate this year’s Constitution Day said the 1992 Constitution has the vision of building a fair and equitable society where every citizen has the opportunity to live a long, productive and meaningful life.

The Constitution, the party said, was, therefore, set up to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of age, to enable them to take an active part in national development.

This aspiration, it said, was the bedrock of the directives and principles of state policy.

Aspirations

“It is based on the aspirations of this constitution that we of the Liberal Party of Ghana want the people of Ghana to come to terms with our current realities and have faith in us as we go into the 2024 elections and vote massively for that change that will bring hope to the many who are hopeless and helpless, with the many challenges we face as a nation now,” it said.

“Ghanaians have the opportunity to, once again, demonstrate to the world that our democracy, and for that matter our constitution, is what will bring us the prosperity we deserve as a people,” the party stated.

“Ghana’s 1992 constitution that established the Fourth Republic provided a basic charter for a republican democratic government.

It declares Ghana to be a unitary republic with sovereignty residing in the Ghanaian people.

Intended to prevent future coups, dictatorial government and one-party states, it is designed to establish the concept of power-sharing,” it said.

“The current constitution reflects lessons learned from the abrogated constitutions of 1957, 1960, 1969 and 1979, and incorporates provisions and institutions drawn from British and American constitutional models.

The Constitution calls for a system of checks and balances, with power shared between a president, a unicameral parliament, a council of state and an independent judiciary,” it stated further.