Stephen Ntim wishes NPP regional executive aspirants well

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman hopeful, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has sent a goodwill message to all aspirants seeking election to the party’s regional executives.
The NPP holds its regional annual delegates conference nationwide this weekend, to elect regional officers.
“I wish all aspirants the very best of luck”, said the veteran politician, who also “implored the various committees tasked to conduct these elections to ensure that there is transparency at all levels.”
He said “Only free, fair and transparent elections can guarantee the NPP additional years in power.”
Positions to be contested for are:
- The Regional Chairperson
- The 1st Regional Vice Chairperson
- The 2nd Regional Vice Chairperson
- The Regional Secretary
- The Assistant Regional Secretary
- The Regional Treasurer
- The Regional Organizer
- The Regional Women Organizer
- The Regional Youth Organizer, and,
- Regional Nasara Coordinator.