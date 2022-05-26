I forgive MPs who critiqued my absence from Parliament - Adwoa Safo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, says she has forgiven all Members of Parliament who criticised her extended stay away from Parliament.
According to her, all her critics in Parliament were new MPs and she has forgiven them as a result.
She further disclosed that she still had a good relationship with her party in Parliament and all the female MPs in Parliament.
Ms Safo also stated that it was untrue that she demanded to be made the Deputy Majority Leader as a condition for her return to Parliament.
"That is so, so untrue and I forgive anybody who went out there to insult me because of hearsay, third party people or people telling them what they know which is all untrue," Ms Safo said in an interview on Joy News on Thursday afternoon [May 26, 2022].
"My Personal Assistant had come in to debunk all of that and the reason I didn't come in immediately is that as a seasoned female politician, when people are speaking loudly and you speak, you are not heard and this is the time for me to explain why I kept my silence and my silence was because it was too rowdy, It was too loud".
The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has referred Ms Safo and two other MPs of the Majority side to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 sitting days in Parliament.
I remain loyal to NPP, Akufo-Addo
Ms Safo also stated that she has no intentions to run as an independent candidate even if she loses the primary because of her loyalty to the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
