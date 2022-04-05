3 MPs referred to Privileges Committee over long absence

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has referred three MPs of the Majority side to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 sitting days in Parliament.
He named the MPs as Ms Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Mr Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; and Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central.
The Speaker said per a search conducted on attendance to Parliament by MPs in the current meeting, the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament reveal that those MPs have absented themselves more than 15 sitting days.
Per the referral, the Privileges Committee is to consider the actions that need to be taken against the absentee MPs and report to the House two weeks after the House resumes from adjournment.
The Speaker made the referral when he addressed the House today
He had told the House that the affected MPs had absented themselves from the House without permission from him (Speaker).