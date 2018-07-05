STC to manage Freddie Blay's NPP buses

The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, has taken delivery of
mini buses that he promised the constituencies of the party as part of his campaign to win the chairmanship slot of the party .
Mr Blay is contesting for the national chairmanship of the NPP alongside two others, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim and Dr Richard Amoako Baah.
The annual delegates conference of the NPP is slated to take place at the Koforidua Technical University from Friday, 6, to Sunday, 8,
They took delivery of the Toyota Hiace Super-roof vehicles at the Tema Port in the afternoon of Wednesday in a ceremony witnessed by a section of the media.
Addressing journalists at the Tema Port yesterday after six of the vehicles were offloaded from three containers, Mr Nyama, said contrary to rumours, the vehicles were not personally funded by Mr Blay.
Rather, he said, it was Mr Blay, playing the leading role and a few other associates, who went for a loan facility of $11 million to procure the buses.
STC to manage the buses
He reiterated that the decision to let the STC manage the buses was essentially to ensure that the buses were managed professionally and to guarantee maximum profitability.
Explaining further, he said, part of the proceeds from the management of the buses would be used in servicing the loan facility while another part would go to the constituencies to be used in running their offices.
Finding sustainable financing options
“It is not just a donation, we are procuring through some facility, to make sure that the constituencies will have some means of earning money to undertake some projects in all the constituency
The project, he said, was a laudable initiative which would empower the constituencies to depend on themselves and finance their own projects and take care of other expenses at their offices.
According to Mr Nyama, it had become abundantly clear that Mr Blay was determined to change the financing of the party from voluntary donations and contributions to self-financing entities through commercial activities.
