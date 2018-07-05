Bawumia eulogises Amissah-Arthur as he signs book of condolence

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described late Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as a humble personality with a very calm disposition.
“In everything that he did, it was obvious that he was very humble in the way he related to everyone, even his political opponents in the hurly burly of politics,” he stated.
Dr Bawumia was speaking to journalists after signing a book of condolence opened at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in memory of the late Amissah-Arthur.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during a visit by a delegation of the late Vice-President’s family to the Jubilee House in Accra last Tuesday, asked that a book of condolence be opened at the AICC and all Ghana’s missions across the globe, while flags must fly at half mast, beginning Wednesday, for five days in reverence of the late Vice-President.
Media
Dr Bawumia said Mr Amissah-Arthur served Ghana dutifully and honestly in the very high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and Vice-President of the State.
“In everything that the late Amissah-Arthur did, and to the very end, you saw that this was a first-class gentleman,” he said.
He said the entire country was in a state of mourning following the sudden death of the former Vice-President who, he said, would definitely be missed by the nation and his family most of all.
Visit to the house
Last Friday, Dr Bawumia commiserated with Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur and the bereaved family at the deceased’s residence at North Ridge in Accra when news of his passing broke.
Dr Bawumia, who was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare; the Minister of Aviation, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, interacted with Mrs Amissah Arthur, after which he signed a book of condolence at the residence.
News about the death of the former Vice-President started trickling in on the airwaves about 7 a.m. last Friday.
He is said to have left home, as a routine, for the Air Force Base gym, where he passed out during a workout. He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Facebook post
Earlier in a Facebook post last Friday, Dr Bawumia had said: “I received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my predecessor, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice-President of the Republic.
“He dutifully served our nation in the high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Vice-President of the Republic. He was always civil and can be described as a first-class gentleman.
“My condolences to his family, wife, children, the NDC fraternity and the entire nation. May his soul rest in peace.”
The late Amissah-Arthur was a former Governor of the BoG and fifth Vice-President of Ghana's Fourth Republic, from 2012 to January 2017, to former President John Dramani Mahama.
He left behind a wife, Mrs Amissah-Arthur, and two children — Kwesi Nyan Amissah-Arthur and Araba Amissah-Arthur.