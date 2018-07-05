NPP conference not about who has money — Dr Baah

An aspirant in the chairmanship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has said that though he lacks money to engage in the politics of monetary influence, he was upbeat that he was going to win the election hands down.
According to him, the election is not about who has money or who is the oldest by age but more about the capacity of the individual to put the structures in place for the party to win the polls.
For him, his priority is ensuring peace in the party and seeing to it that party members are well taken care of.
Dr Amoako Baah said this in a telephone interview with the Daily Graphic on his chances in the NPP elections which will take place at the weekend.
New level
His vision, he elaborated, was working to lift the party from the level where it won the 2016 polls to a new one where the electoral fortunes of the party would amply be consolidated.
For that to happen, he contends that all the advantages and the strengths of the party have to be leveraged to ensure that no stone remains unturned in the quest of the party to stay in power for a longer period.
It is Dr Amoako Baah’s position that such an assignment needs an individual with the required finesse to execute and that he is more convinced that he has those qualities to move the party on.
Proactive administration
More so, he believes that “the party must expand and come up with more ideas to help President Nana Akufo-Addo succeed because if you win and don’t become proactive, you will be in trouble,” he pointed out.
He said although the party was in power, all the work could not be done by the government; hence, the need for a proactive chairman who could offer the needed support towards ensuring that the expectations of party members were well managed.
Dr Amoako Baah was quick to add that if at a point in time, party members became disgruntled, then it was an indication that things were not going to go well.
“If you don’t help your own people, then who is going to campaign and support you?” he wondered.
He observed that as an aspirant, he was not a delegate and, therefore, could not cast a vote, but he advised that in the future it should be possible for non-delegates contesting elections to have a vote since the party was bigger than the delegates.