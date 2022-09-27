Speed up investigations into crimes - PNC challenges police

The People's National Convention (PNC) has called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up investigations into unsolved crimes witnessed in the country in recent times.
The party also drew the attention of the government to a number of crimes which resolution had dragged on interminably, thus encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity.
A statement issued last Sunday and signed by the General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Asana Nabla, said the party believed that the only way to stop these ritual murders was for the government to revive the death penalty punishment, which is still in the books, to save women and children and also deter others from following the same path.
According to the PNC, the issue of ritual murderers staying in condemned prisons would only end up causing financial loss to the country.
Ban
The PNC called on the government to place a ban on all spiritualists advertisements in the country.
It said the National Communication Authority (NCA) must do its part by sanitising the system or revoke the licences of television and radio stations who engaged or gave their platform to spiritualists to advertise.
"Generally, television programmes that contain scenes that seek to encourage ritual killings must be banned from showing on national television,” the party said.
The PNC said it believed that with the above measures being put in place, including sensitisation programmes to disabuse the minds of the youth of ritual murders and in addition to the ‘‘vigilance of our security personnel, we will purge the country of ritual murders’’.
"It is time we considered registering all persons who claim they are ‘traditional doctors’ with powers to heal or ease people’s difficulties, be it financial or spiritual. By so doing, their activities could be monitored,” the statement said.
The PNC said in recent times the number of ritual murders in the country had increased astronomically and government must use more pragmatic measures to bring an end to this heinous crimes.
"Most victims of ritual murders are women and children and this should be a great worry to us all. The following are few cases worthy to recount," it added.
Murder incidents
The party recalled a plethora of murder incidents including the kidnapping of four girls in Takoradi in 2021 who were later reportedly killed by some Nigerians for money rituals.
It said on Saturday, April 3, 2021, Ismael Mensa, an 11-year-old boy was murdered in Kasoa by two teenagers for supposed rituals under the instruction of a fetish priestess.
Another one occurred in 2021, where a 13-year-old boy, by name Kofi, was beheaded at Aflokope-Dove in the Volta Region of Ghana. The suspects arrested in connection with this murder were an ‘Okada rider’, Emmanuel Tsidi Doe, and a relative of the victim. This gruesome murder was also under the instruction of another fetish priest.
On August 2021, a young man of age 28 was arrested as the main suspect in the killing of two boys aged,12 and 15. One of the victim’s brother was arrested as a suspect of the murder and this happened at a town called Abesim in the Bono Region and the killing was linked to ritual murder.
The PNC said on May 13, 2022, a 24-year-old Level 300 female student, Nana Ama Clark of Cape Coast Technical University, was found dead and lying naked with her private parts cut off and bruises all over her body.
This, the PNC said, was believed to have been a ritual murder while another happened this month, September 9, 2022 where a man, identified as Kankani Adongo, was arrested at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa, for being behind the numerous serial killings in the area.
writer's email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.