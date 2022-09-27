Nation needs a new generation of positive thinkers - Koku Anyidoho

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said the country needs a new generation of positive thinkers who are prepared to find hope in themselves and not in others.
“I have proven to myself over time that I don’t need to depend on the mindset of others to think: I believe in my abilities and God-given gifts so I pray and pursue what I have to pursue. If I can do it; who says you too cannot do it?” he asked.
Mr Anyidoho said this at an Intergenerational Leadership Dialogue held at the Ghana Academy of Arts And Sciences in Accra.
It was aimed at mentoring youth groups to garner transformational mindset for nation building.
It was also to commemorate the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on September 21, 2022.
The youth groups were drawn from some institutions of higher learning in Accra, the Eastern and the Central regions.
Also present at the event were, a management consultant, Dr Ishmael Yamson, the Founder and General Overseer, Life International Church, Rev. Dr Gordon Kisseh, and the head pastor, Freedom Centre International Churches Worldwide, Rev. Dr Shadrach Ofosu-Ware.
The programme was under the auspices of PALI Ghana, an independent Christian oriented Charity Organisation that is focused on building solid values in the youth.
Talented youth
Mr Anyidoho stated that Ghana does not lack men and women of substance who have the capacity to vision out real and achievable growth trajectories, but the real handicap is, committed leadership spins around integrity.
The CEO of the Atta Mills Institute said God had blessed the country with a youthful population who had lots of talent and gifts but had refused to discover what they were made of.
“God is not a wicked God so He certainly did not create only one Kwame Nkrumah: He created us and imbued us with lots of talent and gifts except that we have refused to discover what we are made of,” he said.