Next article: Bawumia is a unifying figure for both Christians and Muslims - Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Sosu joins worshipers in Madina churches to mark Easter Sunday

Gertrude Ankah Politics Apr - 01 - 2024 , 13:30

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, joined worshipers at Madina to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The MP was at the Pantang Convention grounds which hosted different churches from Oyarifa, Pantang, and Adenta and the Convention of 78 other assemblies of The Church of Pentecost at the No.1 School Park, Madina.

He also visited the House of Believers Prayer Ministry and the Apostolic Church of Ghana.

Mr Sosu donated over 100 boxes of books to the churches' children's ministries valued at GH¢61,500 to improve the education of the young people in his constituency.

In addition, he made a cash donation of GH¢15,000.00 on behalf of the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

Addressing the congregation, Mr Sosu explained how God picked him out of the street to bless him.

"I would like to use this platform to state categorically that if l don't praise and thank Jesus Christ and God almighty for what they had done for me in life, then l am a dishonest person. Always praise and thank the Lord for the good things that He has done to improve your life", he advised.

He went on to tell the congregation that the resurrection of Christ should be seen as a victory for mankind.

The MP also urged mothers to inculcate good moral values in their children so they can become true followers of Christ when they grow up.

Mr Sosu also appealed to the congregants to vote massively for him and former President Mahama in the upcoming December 7, 2024, polls.