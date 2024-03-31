Next article: 'NPP will not hand over power to NDC' - Bryan Acheampong affirms

Bawumia is a unifying figure for both Christians and Muslims - Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 31 - 2024 , 16:40

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has lauded the Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his exceptional tolerance and unifying qualities.

Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by a delegation of Ministers and MPs comprising Muslims and Christians, visited Rev. Owusu Bempah's Church on Easter Sunday.

In his welcoming address, Apostle Isaac Dr. Owusu Bempah praised Dr. Bawumia for his inclusive approach and affection for all, irrespective of religious beliefs.

"He is a father figure for everyone, embracing all churches and Muslims alike," remarked Rev. Owusu Bempah as he welcomed Dr. Bawumia and his delegation. "His presence here signifies his love for all Christians and his personal fondness for me. I reciprocate that affection wholeheartedly."

"He maintains a consistent presence. If you extend an invitation and he is absent, it's due to unavoidable circumstances, for which I highly commend him."

Dr. Bawumia, in response, expressed gratitude to Apostle Owusu Bempah and the congregation for the warm reception.