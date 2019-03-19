PPP gets ready for Election 2020

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is putting its house in order as it prepares to strongly contest the 2020 Election.
In line with this, the party has set in motion preparations to organise the constituency, regional as well as the national elections which are expected to be completed before the end of this year.
Already two regions - Northern and Central - are almost ready to organise their constituency and regional elections.
The other regions are at different stages of readiness to organise their constituency, regional and national elections.
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the National Secretary of PPP, Mr Murtala Mohammed, said the party was putting in place various strategies to ensure that the executives who would be elected for the 2020 Election would be members ready to “go all out” in ensuring victory for the party.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The PPP came third in the 2016 Election with a total vote of 105,682.
Party mechanism
Outlining some of the mechanisms, Mr Mohammed said the party “is looking to finance its activities through the mobilisation of its members at the various levels”.
“In the past, PPP has financed members to contest for the various positions in the party. The party has paid for them but this time around, we will allow party members to use their own money to pick forms and pay themselves in their quest to be elected as executives,” Mr Ahmed said.
This new strategy, he said, had been adopted not to only grow the PPP but also attract dedicated and committed members to the party.
“Members must show their dedication and commitment to the party by financing their own activities to become executives,” Mr Ahmed added.
He explained that PPP, ahead of Election 2020, would do anything within its power to put together a team of motivated and determined executives that had the resilience to help the party win power.
On the organisation of the party’s elections, Mr Mohammed said the PPP would not wait for all the constituencies to be ready before elections would be held but rather it would proceed to organise separate elections for regions with 70 per cent readiness.
“Each region has been tasked to organise itself at least 70 per cent to enable the party to move in to hold the executive elections. The organisations are at various levels in each region,” he said.
Flag bearer
Regarding the election of the party’s flag bearer for the 2020 polls, Mr Mohammed said the PPP welcomes new faces of party members to battle for the mantle to lead the 2020 presidential election.
“If any member of the party is ready to lead PPP in the 2020 election and meets the requirements, the party will welcome that person,” he said.
Visible structures
Asked whether the party had visible structures, especially in other regions apart from the Greater Accra Region, Mr Mohammed said with the exception of the newly created regions, PPP had offices in all the 10 regions.
“Our party’s national office has been relocated to the same office used as the regional office close to Joy FM in Accra,” he added.