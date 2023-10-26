PNC chasing David Apasera for party vehicle in his possession

Oct - 26 - 2023

The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Asana Nabla has accused the 2020 presidential candidate of the PNC, David Apasera of continuously holding on to a party vehicle offered him for the 2020 campaign even though he was to return it to the party's secretariat.

The General Secretary of the PNC wants Mr Apasera to return the party vehicle and has therefore reported him to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Ghana Police.

In a written complaint dated October 25, 2023 and addressed to the CID, in which she accused Mr Apasera of stealing, Janet Asana Nabla said the vehicle was a Toyota Landcruiser.

She accused Mr Apasera of changing the documentation on ownership of the vehicle to his personal name and was therefore asking the CID to investigate which DVLA office or official helped in changing the ownership of the vehicle into Mr Apasera's personal name.

Janet Nabla indicated that the vehicle was given to Mr Apasera after it was donated to the party by Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama, a former presidential candidate of the PNC for the party to use it for the 2020 general elections campaign.

She alleged that after the elections, Mr Apasera failed to return the vehicle to the party,

“At the end of the elections, he was supposed to return the vehicle back to the party, but he deliberately refused and the party lodged complaint with the Nima Police Station, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command and also the National CID Headquarters,” the petition stated.

Vehicle

Janet Nabla stated that the vehicle was impounded by the Police at Cantonments and that the police intervened during a fight with some party officials.

However, David Apasera was later spotted driving the same vehicle though it was supposed to be in the hands of the Police.

She said when PNC officials enquired from the police station, they were told David Apasera had presented valid documents from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

“We are therefore writing this petition to the Director General of the CID to take this issue seriously and to allow the law to work”.