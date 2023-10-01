PLAYBACK: NPP General Secretary on why Alan should've stayed and lose to Bawumia

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Oct - 01 - 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong has disclosed his soft spot and great respect for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who resigned from the NPP last week,

In a radio interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi, Justin Kodua Frimpong spoke about how Alan Kyerematen supported him [Kodua] financially to unseat John Boadu in the last NPP national executive elections. In addition to that, he said Mr Kyerematen was part of ministers who supported his bid against John Boadu.

He also spoke about how he greatly respects Alan but insisted he disagrees completely with Alan’s excuses for dropping from the NPP flagbearer race and subsequent resignation from the NPP.

He thinks as a democrat, Alan Kyerematen should have gone ahead and lose the November 4 presidential primary to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when he saw majority were not rooting for him [Alan], or he should have continued to appeal to delegates, build relationships with them so as to convince them to vote for him as a democrat.

He said the move by Alan to resign is a great disappointment to many of his supporters, especially the Members of Parliament, ministers of state and many other members in the NPP who openly supported him.

Kodua explained that it was based on that move that he would have wished that no leader in the party would openly support a candidate,

He recalled how former President John A. Kufuor started appealing to party members by even visiting known faces and names who supported the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen against him [Kufuor] in 1992.

He said it was based on that campaign and exhibits as a democrat, which won for Kufuor many admirers and supporters in 1996 and afterwards against Prof Adu Boahen.



Kodua in this radio interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi however disagrees with NPP members throwing tantrums at Alan and insisting he should be allowed to go. It is his wish that party members will not go on that tangent since every single support, vote and member counts going into Election 2024.



He also cited the example of the current national chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, who decided to go for the chairmanship position in 2002 but had to wait and fight until 2022 when he finally got the support and vote.

He urged NPP members not to speak against Alan Kyerematen.



