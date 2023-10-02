Ken Agyapong organises ‘Showdown Walk’ in Kumasi - Pledges to address youth unemployment

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Oct - 02 - 2023 , 05:30

A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ken Ohene Agyapong, has said he stands for the youth and will work to ensure that they are gainfully employed in all sectors of the economy when given the nod to lead the NPP and subsequently voted for as the president of the country in the 2024 general election.

"I stand for the youth of this party, and in extension, the youth of Ghana, and my humble request is that you vote for me on November 4 so that I can lead the NPP and win the 2024 elections to carry out the transformation of this country," he said.

Mr Agyapong stated this while addressing his teeming supporters in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, after his health walk dubbed the “Showdown Walk” to galvanise support for his bid to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election.

High turnout

The walk, which was well attended, started from the Suame Roundabout through the principal streets of Kumasi and ended up at the Jubilee Park at Asafo where he addressed the teeming supporters who thronged the venue to listen to him.

Addressing the teeming crowd, Mr Agyapong called on them to join hands with him to work together to win the November 4 presidential primary to lead the NPP to victory in December 2024.

He said his objective of remaining in the race for the flag bearer position was to work for the interest of the youth, particularly the unemployed.

The crowd after his ‘Showdown Walk’ in Kumasi

"I have been prevailed upon to step down for the Vice-President, but I am contesting to win so that I can advance the cause and interests of the youth of the country," he said.

The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central said his vision was to see the youth being gainfully employed in all sectors of the economy.

He said one of the major challenges facing the country at the moment was graduate unemployment and added that he empathised with the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

Potentials

Mr Agyapong said the country had good arable land and the needed environment, as well as the human resources, to carry out agro-processing, large-scale farming and the production and assemblage of vehicles.

"God has been kind to us for us to have good land, raw materials and the intellect to develop our own vehicles and so I am convinced that we shall do better than the Asian countries when I am given the opportunity to lead this party and country," he stated