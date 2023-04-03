NPP settles on Nov 4 for presidential primary to elect Akufo-Addo's successor

Enoch Darfah Frimpong and Samuel Duodu Politics Apr - 03 - 2023 , 21:51

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on November 4, 2023 to hold a presidential primary to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections Graphic Online has gathered from sources within the party.

Before then the party will hold a special conference on August 26, 2023 if the aspirants are more than five. That special conference will reduce the number to a minimum of five.

Sources within the NPP have hinted Graphic Online that these were the outcomes after the party's National Council meeting in Accra on Monday (April 3, 2023).

Monday's council meeting Graphic Online gathers discussed the timetable for the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The council, which is the second highest decision making body of the party after conference, had met on two previous occasions twice without reaching a consensus and called for extensive consultations on the matter.

Upon broader consultations, the National Council finally came out with the dates for the two primaries.

The sources said nominations for the presidential primary would open on May 26, 2023 and close on June 24, 2023.

For the parliamentary primaries, nominations would open on December 20, 2023 and close on January 4, 2024. The parliamentary primaries would be held on February 24 ,2024.

The sources said nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries would be sold a GHc3,000 and filing fees at GHc35,000.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has scheduled a press conference on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

It is expected the outcome of Monday's national council meeting will be announced at the press conference.

more to follow...