My life was less important than new tax bills - Nanton MP speaks after surviving near-fatal accident

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 04 - 2023 , 06:48

The Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Tuferu, has revealed that voting for new tax bills on Friday was more important to him than his own life.

Mr Tuferu survived a near-fatal accident on his way to Parliament to support the government's new tax bills, but still proceeded to attend the session, despite suffering a cut on his left eye.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, Mr Tuferu also admitted that his excessive speed caused the accident, but his main concern was to ensure that the government's tax bills were approved.

Tuferu disclosed that he was stitched up in Parliament's washroom before being allowed to vote for the passage of the three tax bills.

Last Friday, Parliament approved four financial bills presented by the government aimed at generating approximately 4 billion Ghana Cedis annually to boost domestic revenue mobilization. The Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022 were all passed.

The bills are part of the government's efforts to meet the IMF's criteria to qualify for a bailout, including increasing the percentages for the various taxes, which now covers more products.

The Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, which will impose a 20 per cent tax on cigarettes and e-smoking devices, as well as sweetened beverages, spirits and wines, is projected to rake in about GH¢400 million annually, while the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill will generate about GH¢1.2 billion.

The Growth and Sustainability (Amendment) Bill, which will replace the National Fiscal Stabilisation Levy that currently imposes a levy on companies operating in selected sectors, is also projected to raise about GH¢2.2 billion.