O.B. Amoah withdraws from NPP Akuapem South parliamentary primary

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 23 - 2024 , 12:25

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akuapem South in the Eastern Region, Osei Bonsu Amoah, popularly known as Osei Bonsu Amoah has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary.

In a letter dated Friday, January 19, 2024, Mr Amoah informed the NPP leadership that he was withdrawing from the race, scheduled to take place Saturday, January 27, 2024.

O.B. Amoah had initiated the move to seek a fourth term in parliament.

Prior to the primary, there were indications that he was not going to contest again but he filed and went for the vetting.

In the letter announcing his decision to withdraw, Mr Amoah did not state a reason.

“I write to inform you that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate for the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the General Elections in 2024 in the Akuapem South constituency,” the letter said.

“I respectfully request that in accordance with the Public Elections Regulations, 2016, C.I. 94, my name should be deleted on the ballot paper for the election. I am most grateful and count on your cooperation,” it added.

O.B. Amoah first won the NPP slot in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

As it stands, now, the aspirants left in the race are Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo.

Osei Bonsu Amoah hails from Aburi.