Julius Malema's dialogue in Ghana [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 23 - 2024 , 16:12

Julius Malema, the renowned Pan Africanist and South African politician is in Ghana for an engagement with the youth.

Under the auspices of the AriseGhana movement, his dialogue with the youth on Tuesday afternoon [Jan 23, 2024] in Accra was to inspire them and afford the youth of Ghana an opportunity to tap from his activism and passion for a liberated and united Africa.

Julius Malema is the Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa.

Before his dialogue with the youth Tuesday afternoon, Malema visited some leading political figures in Ghana as well as the resting place of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He also paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Watch a video of his speech below