NPP Ashanti Youth Organisers split over NAPO endorsement

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Politics Apr - 12 - 2024 , 15:55

Some youth organisers in the Ashanti Region have refuted claims that they have endorsed the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka NAPO as the running mate of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A press statement signed by youth organisers in the six constituencies in the region said a purported endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh by some other youth organisers did not represent the entire youth organisers in the Ashanti Region.

“It’s important to clarify that this assertion does not accurately represent the sentiments of the majority of youth organisers in the Ashanti Region. The purported endorsement merely reflects the views of a few individuals and does not speak on behalf of the broader Youth Organisers or their Constituency,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by Nana Sarpong, Boitey Kwasi Dickson, Gideon Okyere Darko, Prince Boateng, Duggan Bright and Bright Nyampong, the respective NPP youth organisers for Kumawu, Juaben, Offinso North, Bosomtwi, New Edubiase and Obuasi West.

Earlier statement

The statement from the six youth organisers followed an earlier statement by another set of four youth organisers from the region claiming that Dr Opoku Prempeh had the full backing of the entire Ashanti Youth Organisers.

The four youth organizers that released the statement endorsing the Energy Minister were Nana Boakye Dankwa, Bantama, Micheal Saddick Adams, Oforikrom, Nana Kwadwo Pipim, Old Tafo and Nkansa Ababio, Ahafo Ano South West.

Sole prerogative

However, in dissociating themselves from the purported endorsement, the six youth organisers said the selection of the running mate was within the purview of the flag bearer in consultation with the National Council.

“It is not within the mandate of youth organisers to exert pressure, whether directly or indirectly, on the Presidential Candidate regarding the choice of a running mate. Such actions would constitute undue influence and run counter to the democratic principles of our party,”

"To ensure maximum support from party members and the Ghanaian populace, it is paramount for our party's leadership to consider a candidate who embodies humility, commands respect across all sectors, possesses national appeal, and is widely liked by the majority of Ghanaians before finalising the choice of a vice-presidential candidate,” the statement added.

The statement called on members of the party to continue to pray for Dr Bawumia for God’s guidance in selecting the right running mate.

“Let us collectively uphold the democratic values of our party and strive towards unity in preparation for the upcoming elections,” the statement added.