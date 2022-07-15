New Ghana African Peer Review Mechanism Governing Council sworn into office

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has swore in a seven-member governing council of the National African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) at the Jubilee House in Accra.
The members are Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, Richard Quayson, Samuel Akuamoah Asare, Laud Mansfield Baddoo, Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Kathleen Quartey Ayensu and David Asante-Apeatu.
President Akufo-Addo on Thursday evening (July 14, 2022) administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the members who held Bibles, Quran or the Cross.
He charged the members to oversee Ghana’s second experience under the Peer Review Mechanism and stated that Ghana’s role in the APRM had been pivotal since its inception.
He noted that Ghana established and inaugurated the National African Peer Review Mechanism Council in 2004 to provide the needed oversight for the implementation of the APRM process in the country.
President Akufo-Addo indicated that Ghana fulfilled its primary mandate through the conduct of the first-ever country self-assessment.
"Under the leadership of President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana became the first country to offer to be peer-reviewed in 2006 at the African Union (AU) Summit in Khartoum, and continues to contribute to the APRM process on the continent,” he said.
Ghana's experience
The APRM was adopted by Member States of the AU, within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), as a self-monitoring tool.
The APRM is a vehicle for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards, and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated regional and continental integration.
President Akufo-Addo reiterated Ghana’s commitment to the APRM and the determination to submit the country to a second review.
He indicated that the realisation of this would mean that Ghana was able to join others on the continent that had undertaken their second reviews.
President Akufo-Addo assured the Governing Council of the government’s determination to ensure the second review was done successfully "so our country can continue to maintain and strengthen its status as a trailblazer of good governance in West Africa”.
He said notwithstanding the challenges of insufficient budgetary allocation and office accommodation, the council deserved commendation for the work it had done so far, and assured the members that the deficiencies would be addressed soon.
Panel membership
“I have been informed of the process currently ongoing for the enactment of an enabling Act of Parliament for the council, which I hope would be expedited. Ghana, despite her enviable position within the APRM, has never been represented on the African Peer Review Panel (APRP).
"This is a charge I am putting before you, distinguished members of the council. Demonstrate to the continent, once again, Ghana’s worth and capability by getting her onto the APRP,” he added.
Speaking for the group, Mr Akuamoah Asare commended President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in the members by appointing them to the high office.
He pledged that the members would work for the realisation of the objectives of the body.
The seven members will elect their chairman at their first meeting.