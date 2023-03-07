Military brutalities at Ashaiman; sign of failed state - Economic Fighters League

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 07 - 2023 , 18:24

The Economic Fighters League has condemned the alleged military brutalities against some residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn [March 7, 2023].

They have consequently questioned the authority that deployed the military to Ashaiman to undertake the brutalities.

In a statement today, the Economic Fighters League said while they join the military in demanding justice for one of their colleagues who was brutally slain at Ashaiman, they condemn the dastardly manner in which the military went in to Ashaiman to look for the killers of their colleague.

A member of the Ghana Armed Forces Band— Sherif Imoro, 21, a trumpeter who was stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region was last Saturday killed at Ashaiman.

He was in Accra for a military course and in the last three weeks, had been visiting the parents in their home at Ashaiman every Friday.

It was during one of his visits that he was reportedly confronted by a gang who killed him.

He enrolled in the Ghana Armed Forces in October 2021, was trained at Daboya and was posted to Sunyani after passing out.

Some military men on Tuesday dawn stormed Ashaiman to look for the killers of the soldiers and residents were subjected to beatings.

More than 70 people, mainly men, have so far been arrested by the military to assist with investigations.

Videos circulating on social media concerning how the military that went to the Ashaiman town subjected the residents to brutalities have been widely condemned by the public, calling for justice for those who were brutalized.

Reacting to the incident, the Economic Fighters League, said “This behaviour must be condemned and resisted everywhere it is seen.”

The group said the action of the military depicts a country that is under a military rule and not a democracy where rule of law works, quizzing that “Are we still under martial law or a state of emergency? Is this not the same way soldiers entered parliament?”

Below is a copy of the statement

PRESS RELEASE_7 March 2023