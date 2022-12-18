Mahama quenches public fight between Pablo and Sammy Gyamfi

Former President John Dramani Mahama has intervened in the "political fight" between Sammy Gyamfi and George Opare Addo popularly known as Pablo, both national executive members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The former President's intervention has helped to publicly quench the raging "political fire" which had resulted in public exchange of words in the media.
George Opare Addo is the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who last week was re-elected for another four year term.
Sammy Gyamfi on his part is the National Communications Officer of the NDC who was the sole candidate who contested for another four year term.
Word out there was that, Sammy Gyamfi supported Brogya Genfi against Pablo's bid for another term and that degenerated into a war of words.
Gyamfi is said to have campaigned for Brogya Genfi's bid to oust Pablo from the Youth Organiser position.
Pablo
Pablo defeated Brogya Genfi by a small margin and Brogya Genfi has gone to court to contest the outcome of the elections arguing that some delegates were prevented from voting.
Pablo had accused Sammy Gyamfi of owning a property in the plush area of Airport Hills in Accra and a Toyota Landcruiser vehicle and questioned the source of the financial resources of Sammy Gyamfi and the kind of work he does to have been able to afford that property.
Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi responding to the allegation by Pablo that he owns six Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles and a mansion at Airport Hills in Accra said, such comments may be a prophecy about his life because he currently owns only one Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, which was gifted to him by a benefactor who loves former President John Mahama.
"...I am not the owner of any of those houses...," Mr Gyamfi said in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV on Wednesday morning (Dec 14, 2022).
He said it was his prayer to own such houses and the project that he was working on would be five times what was shown in pictures and videos which were circulated on social media.
He said he had never been appointed to a government post or been a thief in his private life so he was not bothered by such questions.
Mr Gyamfi said God had blessed him, so he would not deceive the grassroots of the party that he was poor. He said benefactors including Ibrahim Mahama had been very good to him and supported his lifestyle.
Read also: I am not the owner of those houses but... - Sammy Gyamfi replies Pablo
In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama wrote on Friday, "I've had meetings with our Youth Organizer and Communications Officer and agreed with them that the current exchanges must stop."
"It brings our great party no benefit and only serves as a distraction from the hardship caused by the reckless management of our economy."
The Amasaman High Court has placed an interim injunction on the swearing in of George Opare Addo aka Pablo as the elected National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The injunction which will be in place for 10 days followed an ex parte application filed by a contestant in the election, Brogya Genfi and two others.
By the dictates of the rules of court, after the 10 days, Genfi and the other plaintiffs would have to serve Opare Addo notice of the injunction application and also justify to the court whether the injunction should be further extended.
Orders
Per the orders by the court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, Opare Addo cannot hold himself as the duly elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC during the injunction period.
The court further ordered the NDC, the Electoral Commission or any person acting in the name of these two entities from recognising Opare Addo as the elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC during the subsistence of the injunction.
Pablo sworn into office
But following Mr Mahama's intervention, George Opare Addo was sworn into office on Sunday morning (Dec 18, 2022) as the Youth Organiser.
