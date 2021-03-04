Mahama: I disagree with Supreme Court verdict

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he disagree with the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed his 2020 presidential election petition on Thursday.
Reacting to the verdict Mr Mahama said while he was not surprised at the decision of the judges, he disagrees with it and the processes the trial went through.
“No one who followed the proceedings of the Supreme Court will be surprised by the judgment pronounced a few hours ago. Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the highest court of the land, the Supreme court of Ghana, I disagree with the process of the trial and ruling of the court,” he said.
Mr Mahama said his legal team presented a strong case but the Supreme Court allowed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) to evade “accountability” for her work.
- Read also
- Supreme Court unanimously affirms Akufo-Addo as president
- How Akufo-Addo reacted to Supreme Court judgment
- Rojo and Kpessa-Whyte told fanciful tales - Supreme Court
Watch a LIVE video of his reaction in the video attached below