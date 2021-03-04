How Akufo-Addo reacted to Supreme Court judgment

The 2020 presidential election petition reached its climax Thursday with the Supreme Court delivering a judgment that affirmed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the validly elected president.
Moments after the verdict, President Akufo-Addo who watched the judgment on television from his office at the Jubilee House expressed happiness.
With him in the office was the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Below is a video and photos on the reaction from his office.
more to follow...