fbpx

How Akufo-Addo reacted to Supreme Court judgment

BY: Graphic.com.gh

The 2020 presidential election petition reached its climax Thursday with the Supreme Court delivering a judgment that affirmed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the validly elected president.

Moments after the verdict, President Akufo-Addo who watched the judgment on television from his office at the Jubilee House expressed happiness.

With him in the office was the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Below is a video and photos on the reaction from his office.

more to follow...

topstories, Election Petition, trending