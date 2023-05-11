LPG opens nominations for parliamentary candidates

Daily Graphic Politics May - 11 - 2023 , 08:19

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is to open and close filing of nominations for the party’s parliamentary candidates from May 15 to July 31, 2023.

The General Secretary of the party, Jerry Owusu Appauh, who disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic said the nomination forms could be obtained from the General’s Secretary’s office.

Asked why the party was not decentralising the purchase of the forms, Mr Appauh explained that it was to avoid duplication of the forms.

He said the filing fees for the parliamentary candidates of the party was at GH¢2, 000 and the form was going for GH¢500.

Qualification

To qualify to become a parliamentary candidate aspirant of the party, Mr Appauh said a person must first satisfy the 1992 Constitutions’ requirements for Members of Parliament.

He added that the individual must also be a paid up member of the party in good standing and must not be a dual citizen or owe allegiance to any other country aside from Ghana.

Mr Appauh said the party was determined to field parliamentary candidates for all the 275 constituencies in the country for the 2024 general election.

He said the party was on course with its preparations towards the 2024 general election, and called on Ghanaians to vote for the party to form the next government in 2025 to implement its human-centred, industrialisation and sound economic policies for the country.