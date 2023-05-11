COMOG calls for passage of proper human sexuality bill

Daily Graphic Politics May - 11 - 2023 , 08:25

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG) has called for the passage of the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Value Bill”, currently before Parliament, with dispatch.

A statement issued and signed by the president of COMOG, Hajj Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman, said as a member of the larger “Coalition on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values” which included other faith-based institutions working towards the realisation of the passage of the bill, it was its mandate to protect the sanctity of the religion of Islam, its cultural values and the welfare of children.

“We deem it an obligation to work around the clock to ensure that everything legally possible is done to prevent the introduction and practice of gay, lesbianism and its associated activities in Ghana,” he said.

Menace

Mr Rahman said in pursuit of the noble agenda, the association deemed it expedient to support all personalities, especially Members of Parliament, who were sponsoring the bill to ensure its passage in the shortest possible time.

He reiterated that the group remained nonpartisan “to protect the sanctity of our cultural values as Ghanaians and the future of our children.”

The group, however, urged all delegates across the political divide to consider the aforementioned interest and elect candidates in the upcoming primaries who would associate themselves with the fight against the act.

“We remain resolute in the struggle, and wish all crusaders against the practice and promotion of LGBTQI+ the best of luck,” the statement said.