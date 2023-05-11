New Juaben South MP donates ICT equipment to basic schools

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics May - 11 - 2023 , 08:11

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, has donated 150 tablets and other Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment to three basic schools within the constituency.

The equipment are a computer, a projector, charging cabinet and other electronic gadgets.

Each of the beneficiary schools namely Nana Kwaku Boateng Basic 'B', Sarkodee M/A Basic 'A' and Nana Oware Agyapong M/A Basic School received 50 of the tablets.

Presentation

At a short ceremony to present the tablets last Tuesday, Mr Baafi said the gesture was to encourage the pupils to study ICT, especially the practical aspect.

That, he indicated, had become necessary because of the vital role ICT played in the learning process.

Study ICT

Mr Baafi said it was also to enhance the study of ICT within the constituency so as to enable the pupils to become ICT inclined.

He further said all the remaining basic schools within the constituency would also benefit from similar ICT equipment in the near future.

"My target is to cover all basic schools in the constituency to enable the pupils to have a practical knowledge of ICT.

"What I'm doing now will encourage and facilitate the learning of ICT by pupils in basic schools in the constituency so that they will build up their knowledge and skills in ICT when they are eventually admitted to senior high schools", the MP stated.

The New Juaben South Municipal Education Director, Alhaji Mustapha Haruna, said the availability of ICT equipment to the pupils would put them at par with others using such equipment because all pupils writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) had to have both the theoretical and practical knowledge of ICT.

The headteacher of Sarkodee M/A Basic School, Elizabeth Owusu-Domfeh, who received the ICT equipment on behalf of her school, said the ICT equipment had come at the right time.

The Mawerehene of Nyamekrom, Nana Kwasi Adinkra Kosopre, said computer literacy had become the norm of the current changing world.

He was, therefore, happy that the MP had presented more of such equipment to other schools in the area.

One of the pupils from Sarkodee M/A Basic School, Ebenezer Djabatey, a form 3 student, commended the MP for his gesture which, he said, would go a long way to promote the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.