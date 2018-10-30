Let’s dialogue on monetisation of democracy - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has raised concerns over what he described as the monetisation of Ghana’s democracy and called for a national dialogue on the subject
.
He observed that since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, the conduct of elections at all levels of our body politics demanded contenders to invest a lot of their financial resources, a situation he said defeated the principle of equality in democratic governance.
“Democracy should not be for the highest bidder. I am worried about the monetisation of our democracy. It defeats the opening words of the 1992 Constitution which stresses
Mr Iddrisu was addressing delegates at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Women and Youth Conference at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region last Saturday.
Election
Last Saturday’s contest saw the election of Dr Hannah Bissiw and Mr George Opare Addo, as the respective national women and youth organisers of the NDC.
The NDC is in the process of electing its officers to steer the affairs of the party at the constituency, regional and national levels.
Already, the constituency and regional elections had been conducted successfully. Last Saturday’s election of the national youth and women organisers began the election of the national officers of the party which is scheduled for November 17, 2018.
Following from that, the party would move on to elect its flag bearer which is expected to be held in either in December this year or January next year.
Support your own
Addressing the delegates before the commencement of the election, Mr Iddrisu urged them to support one another, especially the incumbent Members of Parliament to enable the party to make strides in its effort to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.
“We the minority members of Parliament will do everything possible to keep the government on their toes. This is the time that we all have to work together and desist from antagonising one another,” he stated.
KNUST Council
Touching on other matters, Mr Idrisu condemned government’s decision to dissolve the Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescind the decision with immediate effect.
He said the move threatened academic freedom in the country and also undermined the respect of the management of the institution.
Mr Iddrisu reiterated that the Minority in Parliament would resist every attempt by the government to raise a $50 billion century bond to be payable in 100 years as hinted by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.
He said the move was a bad one because it would not only affect the country’s finances but could also undermine the sovereignty of the state in future.