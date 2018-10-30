We’re implementing human-centred policies - Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has given an assurance that the government will continue to pursue human-centred policies to ensure holistic development of the country.
“It is against this backdrop that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has since
Dr Bawumia, who was speaking at this year’s Adoabo Kundum festival of the people of Ellembelle in the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area, said policies like the Free Senior High School (Free SHS), Nation Builder's Corps (
“Aside from these, we are also building critical and innovative soft infrastructure that affects our everyday living and this include the national ID or Ghana Card, the digital addressing system, paperless ports, mobile money payments interoperability, the new smart driving licences and the ease of getting passports,” he added.
Festival
The Kundum festival which is celebrated among the Nzemas is a period for harvesting.
It also serves as
Other interventions
The Vice-President mentioned other interventions to include the restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances, reduction in electricity tariffs,
He added that the government had also increased the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children and the amount spent on each child by 25 per cent as it had also doubled the Capitation Grant from GH¢4.5 to GH¢10.
Dr Bawumia further stated that apart from building a strong human capital for the future, there were immediate cash benefits arising from the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) education to parents.
He said a parent with a child attending SHS as a day student, saved GH¢1,075.41 while parents with children in the boarding house saved GHS2,015.22.
In a period of three years
“If you are a small business person, a trader or a farmer, free SHS enables you to keep that money to invest in your business or farm without having to take a loan from the bank. If, indeed, we want to see government policies and programmes putting money directly in our pockets do not look too far because the free SHS is simply doing that,” the Vice-President stated.
Dr Bawumia urged oil and gas companies working in the Nzema area to work towards improving the quality of life of the people.
Commendation
The Paramount Chief of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Amihere Kpanyili III, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the various interventions to improve the lives of the people.
"We would like to thank you especially for the introduction of free SHS and