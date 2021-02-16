Let’s build community together -Kwadaso MP urges

The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has in partnership with the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, organised a town hall meeting for the people of Nyankyerenease.
The meeting, which was the first in a series of similar ones to be held in other communities within the constituency, was to afford the MP and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Richmond Agyening Boateng, the opportunity to learn at first hand the challenges facing the residents and how they could be assisted.
It was also to enable the MP to brief the residents of the activities in Parliament and the bills being considered and also seek their inputs.
Unity
Briefing the residents, Dr Nyarko said the Town Hall meetings would be a regular feature during his tenure as MP to provide them with the platform to discuss the development of the community.
With the elections over, he urged the people to come together to help develop the community and better the lives of the people.
Dr Nyarko said he did not want to impose projects on the communities but would want to hear from the opinion leaders and the residents about their priorities.
COVID-19
The MP also took the opportunity to appeal to the residents to abide by the coronavirus protocols to avoid getting infected.
He reminded the people that the virus was real and was causing havoc hence the need to keep to the hygiene protocols and to maintain social distancing as has been recommended by the Ghana Health Service.
He presented a number of face masks and hand sanitisers to the assembly member for distribution to the residents.
Challenges
The assembly member for the area, Ms Gifty Amoah, complained about the lack of street lights in the area which was providing a safe haven for criminals.
She pleaded for assistance to erect street lights at vantage points within the area to provide security for the residents.
MCE
For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Kwadaso, Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, appealed to the people to rally behind the assembly and the MP “so that together, we can work to bring about the needed development.”
He said as part of the government’s effort to create jobs and reduce unemployment, the assembly had over the past two years organised skills training programmes where the youth desirous to learn skills such as dress making, catering, pastries and soap making were trained free of charge and also supported with equipment to set them up.
He said this year's programme would soon take off and asked the youth to avail themselves of the opportunity to learn a trade that would make them self-reliant.
Appreciation
The Chief of Apesika, Nana Sebe Asenso Kuffuor, who chaired the occasion, praised the MP for initiating the town hall meeting to interact with the residents.
He urged the MP not to make it a nine-day wonder but to sustain it so together, “we will develop this community.”