Kofi Akpaloo: I'll be next Ghana President; Alan's movement will not make any impact in 2024

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Dec - 06 - 2023 , 18:26

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Percival Akpaloo, says it has revealed to him in a dream that he will be the next President of Ghana in 2025.

According to him, as someone with a track record of having his dreams come into fruition, he is very optimistic of what God has revealed to him.

To further buttress his point, he said God has consistently revealed to him, the outcome of every election in Ghana.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on the programme "Ekosii Sen" on Wednesday, [December 6, 2023], Kofi Akpaloo said he will win the 2024 presidential election easily, adding that his party is the next political force in Ghana.

Also reacting to last Saturday's "Afrafanto Walk" in Kumasi organised by the Movement for Change, the LPG founder said he will pull more crowd than what the Afrafanto people did in Kumasi.

He said the Movement for Change will not make any impact in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr Akpaloo also accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of destroying his posters in the Volta Region.