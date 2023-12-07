Bawumia given more time to select running mate

Samuel Duodu Politics Dec - 07 - 2023 , 06:53

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given its flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, more time to consult broadly to come up with his running mate for the 2024 general election.

The decision was taken at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) meeting held in Accra yesterday to deliberate on the potential running mates for the flag bearer.

It is in line with the NPP’s constitutional requirement, which mandates the selection of a running mate at least 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.

However, the party leadership has chosen to waive this requirement following Dr Bawumia’s relatively recent election as flag bearer.

The party’s National Council, which has the power to make exceptions to the party’s rules, agreed with Dr Bawumia’s request to pick his running mate later.

This means that Dr Bawumia will have more time to consider his options and pick the best person to be his running mate.

Party’s constitution

Addressing journalists after the meeting yesterday, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, noted that the National Council agreed with the party’s flag bearer’s request.

“In line with our constitution, particularly about article 13 (32)- ‘the vice presidential candidate shall be a known and active member for at least five years and shall be nominated by the presidential candidate at least 12 months before the general election when the party is not in government, or the president is not the candidate.’

“The National Council may, however, dispense with this requirement under special circumstances.

From the interpretation of this article, it presupposes that today should have been the day the leader of our party and our presidential candidate should have presented his running mate to the national council.”

“However, upon request from the presidential candidate that because his election was done on November 4, 2023, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before he brings the proposed name for running mate to the National Council,” he said.

Possible choices

So far, names that have emerged within the NPP inner circles include the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manyhia South in the Ashanti Region, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Osei Owusu.

The selection of a running mate is a critical decision for any political party, and the NPP’s commitment to adhering to its constitutional timeline reflects the importance placed on careful consideration and strategic planning.