Increase allowances of cleaners - Mpraeso MP appeals to govt

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region, Davis Ansah Opoku, has appealed to the government to increase the allowances paid to sanitation workers of Zoomlion.
He also appealed to the government to prioritise the payment of the allowances to ensure that the cleaners receive it on time.
“I want to appeal to the government to increase the allowances paid the cleaners and also ensure that they get their monies on time to enable them to sort out their challenges.
We all know that their allowances are quite small and delaying makes their plight worse,” he stated at a New Year party organised by the MP for the cleaners.
Commendation
The MP praised the cleaners for their commitment and dedication to duty despite the difficult challenges they have faced and presented food items and some money to the workers as a token of appreciation for their efforts in the constituency.
“We owe a lot to these workers who keep our environments clean and help prevent diseases.
When people visit our communities and praise us for our clean and beautiful environment, we have to acknowledge that it is because of the efforts of these hardworking sanitation workers,” he stated.
He noted that usually, the cleaners worked at dawn so their hard work was usually not seen by many people in the communities, adding that they should be celebrated for their selflessness and dedication to duty.
The MP assured the workers of his continuous support and appealed to other organisations and individuals to support them in order to motivate them to do more. “Sanitation is very important as it helps prevent some diseases and it is important to acknowledge the efforts of these workers,” he stated.