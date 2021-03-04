Hawa Koomson, Oppong Nkrumah, Akoto 10 other ministerial nominees approved

Thirteen ministerial nominees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been approved by Parliament.
While 10 were approved by consensus, three were approved by a majority vote on the floor of the House Thursday dawn [March 4, 2021].
This was after an extensive debate on the recommendations made by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
Those who were approved via voting per majority decision were Mavis Hawa Koomson for Fisheries and Aquaculture; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Food and Agriculture.
The 10 who were approved by consensus were Albert Kan Dapaah for National Security; Dominic Nitiwul for Defence; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for Education; Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs; Matthew Opoku Prempeh for Energy; Dan Botwe for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development; Ambrose Dery for Interior; Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, for Employment and Labour Relations and Sarah Adwoa Safo for Gender, Children and Social Protection.
The Members of Parliament debated the report of the Appointments Committee of Parliament before the vote on the three.
A total of 265 votes were cast.
Mavis Hawa Kooomson got approved by 161 YES votes to 104 NO votes, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah got approved by 155 YES votes to 110 NO votes and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto got approved by 143 YES votes to 121 NO votes.
Total votes cast: 265
Owusu Akoto-Afriyie
YES votes = 143
NO votes =121
Spoilt ballot =1
Mavis Hawa Koomson
YES votes = 161
NO votes=104
Spoilt ballot = 0
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
YES votes=155
N0 votes=110
Spoilt ballot = 0