You retired in June 2020 - Presidency to Domelevo

The Office of the President says records and documents available indicates that the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo should have retired from office on June 1, 2020.
Consequently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thanked him for his service and directed that his deputy, Mr Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu should continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor-General.
In a letter dated March 3, 2021 signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and addressed to Mr Domelevo and seen by Graphic Online, the Presidency indicated that Mr Domelevo has retired from the Audit Service.
“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June, 1960, and that in accordance with Article 199(1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June, 2020.
“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office. Mr Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor-General.”
“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” the letter from the Office of the President said.
The tussle between the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, and the Audit Service Board reached a crescendo on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 after it became public that the board had written to inform the appointing authority, the President, that Mr Domelevo had reached retirement age.
It followed what the board said it had found that Mr Domelevo had changed his date of birth on the records of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) from June 1, 1960 to June 1, 1961.
“Records made available to the board indicate that your date of retirement was 1st June 2020 and as far as the Audit Service is concerned you are deemed to have retired.
“By a copy of this letter, the board is informing the President who is your appointing authority, to take necessary action,” a letter dated Tuesday, signed by the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Professor Edward Dua Agyeman, and addressed to Mr Domelevo, said.
Mr Domelevo, however, insisted that his correct date of birth is June 1, 1961 and that the initial 1960 stated was a mistake which had subsequently been rectified and duly recognised in all his official documents.
Mr Domelevo, who has since July 1, last year been on an accumulated 167-day leave, reported for work Wednesday, March 3, 2021 and was handed the letter from the Presidency Wednesday evening.
Background
Tension had been brewing between the board and Mr Domelevo and on the former’s recommendation, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on June 29, 2020 asked the Auditor General, to proceed on leave because he had accumu-lated leave.
A Deputy A-G, Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, was appointed to act till the Auditor-General returned to post.
