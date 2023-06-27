Gyakye Quayson wins Assin North seat with 57%, NPP's Charles Opoku got 42

James Gyakye Quayson took an early lead in the Assin North constituency by-election when the Electoral Commission (EC) started collating the results Tuesday evening.

As of 9 pm, with over 90 out of 99 polling station results officially collated by the the Electoral Commission, Quayson was leading with over 55 per cent of the valid votes cast.

There are indications that Quayson was retaining the Assin North parliamentary seat with about 5000 votes difference.

Functionaries from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier released some figures projecting the party's candidate James Quayson was winning.

This threw NDC supporters in the constituency into celebratory mood with many pouring white powder on themselves in jubilation.

We have lost it - NPP Director of IT

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of IT, Eric Ntori speaking at the collation centre to Joy News said the NPP has lost it and that the party will do its home work.

"Things didn't go well for us," he said and added the party will go back to the drawing board and come back in 2024 and "snatch" the seat back for the NPP.

Background

There used to be two constituencies in the Assin area of the Central Region - Assin South and Assin North.

Prof Dominic Fobih and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong since 2001 were the two who occupied the south and north seats respectively for three continuous terms for the NPP.

In 2012, the Electoral Commission carved the Assin Central seat and Kennedy Agyapong's area became Assin Central.

The NDC won the Assin North seat in 2012 with Samuel Ambre.

In 2016, the NPP snatched it from the NDC with Abena Durowaa Mensah.

In 2020, the NDC won it back with James Gyakye Quayson beating the incumbent Abena Durowaa Mensah.

Quayson used to be a dual citizen with allegiance to Canada and Ghana.

Prior to the 2020 parliamentary election in the area, he had initiated moves with an application to renounce his Canadian citizenship but had not received his renunciation certificate at the time of filing to contest.

Per the Supreme Court's interpretation of the 1992 Constitution, since Quayson had not received his renunciation certificate, he was still a Canadian citizen at the time he filed with the Electoral Commission to contest the 2020 election, and so he was therefore not qualified.

The 2020 parliamentary election results at Assin North was therefore annulled and the seat was declared vacant.

With his Canadian citizenship renunciation certificate currently in his firm grip as he received it later before the 2020 election, he was therefore now qualified to contest and so the NDC gave him the nod to re-contest.

The NPP went in for Charles Opoku.

