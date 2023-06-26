Battle for supremacy: Akufo-Addo, Mahama storm Assin North

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jun - 26 - 2023 , 08:18

Campaigning by political parties and candidates for the Assin North parliamentary seat reached a crescendo yesterday with the involvement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The two, indeed, added weight to their respective parties’ appeal for votes before the curtains on the campaigning were lowered yesterday.

In what looked like a dress rehearsal for an anticipated keen campaigning towards the 2024 general election, the Assin North by-election — occasioned by the eviction of the National Democratic Congress’ James Gyakye Quayson following a court application over his allegiance to Canada — has become a contest too close to call.

The hectic and intense campaigning is understandably a desperate attempt by the two parties to hold on to any available seat in parliament as they battle for control over the almost evenly balanced legislature.

Long convoys went in and out of the constituency to nearby Assin Fosu where many of the politicians have pitched camp, with the two main political parties marshalling all human resources to the area to appeal for votes.

Although the Liberal Party (LPG) of Ghana has a candidate in the person of Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, it is obviously a two-horse race between the NDC’s Quayson and the New Patriotic Party’s Charles Opoku going by their parties’ appeal in the constituency.

Vote-buying

Despite allegations of widespread vote-buying, some residents said they would vote according to their conscience.

"We know who to vote for. Let them do what they want to do, but we know what is good for us," one resident voter stated.

"We have heard that some things are being shared, but those sharing the things are giving them to the people they know. We also will do what we have to do," Egya Yaw, a voter resident at Assin Praso, said, adding that they would vote for the growth of the constituency.

The two main candidates, Quayson and Opoku, are both generous and philanthropic.

They have both supported the less privileged in the communities, and both expect the beneficiaries of their generosity to reciprocate their philanthropic gestures with votes.

The Assin Bereku factor is critical to the election. Assin Bereku is the constituency's capital town and holds a huge percentage of the electorate. Selecting an indigene from Assin Bereku certainly enhances the chances of a candidate to win.

Major factor

In the last election which the NPP lost, the Assin Bereku factor was said to have played out.

While the NDC’s Quayson is from Assin Bereku, the NPP candidate then was from Assin Kushea, a relatively less populous community.

In this by-election, however, both the NPP and the NDC have selected candidates with roots from Assin Bereku.

NDC’s hopes

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Richard Asiedu, said convoys had never won elections. He added that all was set for a massive win for the NDC tomorrow, stressing that Quayson was the people's choice.

He indicated that the road construction works being undertaken in the rainy season because of the election was a put-off for the people as the situation had worsened the state of the roads to many of the rural communities in the area.

He said the people were aware of the “absymal performance” of the NPP and would not be swayed by the ad hoc road projects.

"The signs are clear that the seat will be taken by the NDC because for the people, they elected Gyakye Quayson in 2020 and the legal antics by the NPP is to impose an MP on them,” Prof. Asiedu said.

He said the generosity of Quayson was towards the well-being of the people in the area and his personality and experience could not be matched by Opoku, adding that it was a done deal for the NDC.

Prof. Asiedu said the NPP was divided after the primaries, with some aggrieved persons defecting to the NDC, adding that all indications were that the people would choose Quayson over Opoku.

NPP dreams upset



President Akufo-Addo introducing Charles Opoku of the NPP to the electorate

The Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Takyi Mensah, however said the NPP's development projects and Opoku's philanthropic gestures across the constituency were enough for the party to clinch the seat.

He observed that the ongoing agenda 111 hospital project, the many road projects, a new district assembly block and the Astroturf would work the magic for Opoku.

He said the various projects undertaken by Opoku himself in several communities as part of philanthropic activities and support for the youth in gaining employable skills and start-ups would speak for him.

He said Opoku had built a hostel for the Assin State College and assisted to put up a school block at Assin Nduaso.

He said he had lived all his life in Assin North and related well with the people, adding that "everything points to the fact that NPP is winning the Assin North seat”.

Female candidate

The LPG’s Bernice Sefenu does not do much than represent the minority parties and the women.

Many watchers have written her off well ahead of time.

Voter population

The constituency has 41,168 voters in the 99 polling stations.

The Central Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Gladys Pinkrah, stated in an interview that all voting materials were ready and available, adding that the EC was optimistic that the election would be smooth.

"On our part, we are ready. We don't have any challenges," she added.