House to debate anti-gay bill - 5 Ministers respond to questions

Daniel Kenu Politics Jun - 27 - 2023 , 07:01

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Business Committee of the House to schedule a debate on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 for either today or Thursday.

The bill was presented to Parliament on March 31, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, chaired by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim Central in the Ashanti Region.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, announced this to the House during deliberations on the Business Statement presented by the Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

Mr Osei-Owusu, who is also the NPP MP for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, said the directive was from the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin.

“The Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will be programmed to come off today, Tuesday, June 27 or Thursday, June 29.

Whatever it is, it must be on the order paper next week, either on Tuesday or Thursday.

These are the directives from the Speaker.

A number of civil society organisations, political and constitutional watchers have interest in this, and they will be watching this House,” he stated

The Bill

The objective of the Bill is to criminalise LGBTQI activities and provide protection for children and victims involved in such acts.

Five Minister to appear

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, June 30, Mr Annor-Dompreh, said five Ministers were expected to attend upon the House to answer 35 questions — one urgent and 34 orals.

They are the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong; Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

He said the House had barely five weeks left to adjourn sine die and, in that regard, the Business Committee, once again urged all Committees with referrals, particularly the under listed Bills to expedite consideration on same for the attention of the House.

The Bills are Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022, Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022, Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023, Rent Bill, 2023, Budget, 2023, Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said Wednesday, June 28, would be Eid-ul-Adha and would be observed as a statutory public holiday throughout the country, hence, the House would not be sitting on that day.