Ghanaians were scared to become New Force spokesperson, hence I chose a Belgian - Cheddar

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 11 - 2024 , 13:26

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, the leader of the New Force Movement, has revealed the challenges he faced in finding a Ghanaian spokesperson for the group.

According to him, despite reaching out to several Ghanaians, none were willing to openly represent the New Force Movement; instead, they preferred to remain anonymous.

In an interview with TV3 today [Jan11], Mr. Bediako explained that the reluctance of Ghanaians to step forward openly led him to select Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national as the spokesperson for the New Force.

He mentioned that although some Ghanaians initially expressed interest, they eventually backed out, possibly due to fear.

"In the beginning of the New Force with the mask and everything, we have been speaking to people, so many people to join us. But, today I want to tell the nation that we tried so many people to be the spokesperson, but they were all scared and didn't want to use their faces," he said.

Bediako speculated that the individuals approached might have been apprehensive due to the perception that he was not in power.

Regarding Ms. Abbiusi, who was repatriated by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Bediako stated that she had been in Ghana for over three years, working with Accra-based GH One television and also as a model, without encountering any immigration issues until she became the spokesperson for the New Force Movement.

He clarified that he met Ms. Abbiusi through Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, during a donation to flood victims in Mepe in the Volta Region.

Ms. Abbiusi was repatriated from Ghana in December 2023 by the Ghana Immigration Service.

In a statement, the GIS explained that Ms. Abbuisi's residence permit was revoked by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, leading to her removal from the country. This action was based on Section 20 (2)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2000, which empowers the authorities to revoke permits obtained through fraudulent means.

The GIS investigation found that Ms. Abbuisi secured a student permit through "fraudulent misrepresentation," justifying her removal under the aforementioned Act.

Despite the GIS's legal justification for their action, Cheddar claims that the service was unable to produce the alleged forged documents of Ms. Abbiusi.

“The Ghana Immigration Service could not provide the forged documents of Shalimar Abbisusi,” Nana Kwame Bediako said.